Shots fired at Dawood varsity VC’s car in Orangi Town, Karachi

KARACHI: An unidentified assailant fired at the parked vehicle of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) Vice Chancellor Dr Samreen Hussain in Orangi Town on Tuesday, police said.

The VC remained safe in the attack as she was not in the vehicle, they added.

SSP-West Dr Hafeezur Rehman Bugti told Dawn said that Dr Hussain arrived at the Government Degree College in Orangi Town in her Toyota Fortuner in connection with an Independence Day event. She parked the vehicle at the parking space and went inside the college, he said.

He said that an armed man entered the parking area and fired three shots at the VC’s vehicle and fled.

The SSP ruled out the possibility of a robbery and observed that the incident might be related to something else.

He said that the police were investigating the incident and they would record Dr Hussain’s statement.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024