E-Paper | August 12, 2024

Minority Rights March forced to stay within Karachi’s Frere Hall due to security threats

Imtiaz Ali Published August 12, 2024 Updated August 12, 2024 11:16am
Participants attend Minorities Rights March 2024 at Karachi’s Frere Hall on August 11. — X/@aqliyatihuqooq
Participants attend Minorities Rights March 2024 at Karachi’s Frere Hall on August 11. — X/@aqliyatihuqooq

KARACHI: Extraordinary arrangements were made by the Karachi police to provide security to the Minorities Rights March 2024 at Frere Hall on Sunday evening in view of threats from certain religious groups against the event.

Due to security concerns, the march, which was originally planned to end at Do Talwar, Clifton, stayed within the premises of the Frere Hall gardens.

Scores of activists of the religious groups arrived on the portion of Sharea Faisal close to the Frere Hall, but left while chanting slogans after the police prevented them from moving any further.

Later, they staged a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and announced that they would initiate legal proceedings against the organisers of the march.

Workers of two religious parties stage demo outside KPC

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that over 200 anti-riot police were deployed for the security of the participants of the march.

He said that the law enforcers covered the boundary of the Frere Hall gardens with tents and also placed containers on Fatima Jinnah Road to stop vehicular movement to avoid untoward incident.

The DIG said that a few dozen workers of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan on motorbikes and other vehicles passed through Sharea Faisal near the venue of the march. However, the police did not allow them to go towards Frere Hall.

He said that the activists held a protest demonstration against the march outside the KPC and dispersed.

Luke Victor, one of the organisers of the march, appreciated the police for restricting the workers of the religious parties near the KPC.

Meanwhile, TLP spokesperson Rehman Khan told Dawn that the police and local administration had assured his party that the participants of the march would not touch Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He said but tableaux were presented and speeches were delivered on the subject. “We held the demonstrations outside the KPC against this act,” he said.

He also said that his party had approached the police for initiating legal proceedings against the organisers of the march.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2024

MINORITY RIGHTS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Raising the stakes

Raising the stakes

Maleeha Lodhi
If Israel believes military aggression and its assassination strategy will weaken the Palestinian armed resistance, it is utterly mistaken.

Editorial

The court’s power
Updated 12 Aug, 2024

The court’s power

The SC needs to announce the detailed verdict in reserved seats case soon for the objections against it to be addressed with finality.
Bangladesh’s future
12 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh’s future

Once the dust settles, Dr Yunus should announce a date for fresh polls. This should close the door on speculation.
Monsoon fury
12 Aug, 2024

Monsoon fury

MISERY has become permanent: another year when relentless rains battered parts of the country, wrecking rural and...
Unfulfilled vision
11 Aug, 2024

Unfulfilled vision

The state needs to do much more than it is at the moment to fulfil its “first duty” of protecting “life, property and religious beliefs of its subjects”.
Poor business clime
11 Aug, 2024

Poor business clime

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to launch the first digital registry of the country’s business laws and...
BYC protests
11 Aug, 2024

BYC protests

It is a success worth celebrating. According to reports, the Balochistan government and the Baloch Yakjehti ...