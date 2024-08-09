SC Justice Shah stresses Islamic principles in jurisprudence

ISLAMABAD: The senior puisne judge of the Sup­reme Court, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, emphasised on Thursday the importance of interpreting laws through the lens of Islamic principles, citing the Holy Quran and the Sunnah as sources of eternal guidance for mankind.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) in Islamabad, Justice Shah stated, “We must see everything from an Islamic perspective and interpret our laws in line with Islamic principles.”

The ceremony marked the conclusion of a four-day regional training programme on “Islam and International Humanita­rian Law.”

Justice Shah stressed the need to integrate Isla­mic values of mercy and compassion into daily life to create a more harmonious society. “Our religion has plenty of wisdom em­­b­edded in its sources,” he re­­marked, adding that an articulate fusion of this wisdom into jurisprude­n­­ce would make it more ef­­fective, culturally acceptable, and indigenous.

“We must highlight Islamic wisdom and assimilate it in our laws and ju­­dgements. We have to open our minds and exp­lain Islam together with modern realities,” he observed.

Justice Shah also pointed out the relevance of Islamic environmentalism, noting that the Holy Quran contains numerous references to environmentalism.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2024