E-Paper | August 09, 2024

SC Justice Shah stresses Islamic principles in jurisprudence

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 08:36am

ISLAMABAD: The senior puisne judge of the Sup­reme Court, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, emphasised on Thursday the importance of interpreting laws through the lens of Islamic principles, citing the Holy Quran and the Sunnah as sources of eternal guidance for mankind.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) in Islamabad, Justice Shah stated, “We must see everything from an Islamic perspective and interpret our laws in line with Islamic principles.”

The ceremony marked the conclusion of a four-day regional training programme on “Islam and International Humanita­rian Law.”

Justice Shah stressed the need to integrate Isla­mic values of mercy and compassion into daily life to create a more harmonious society. “Our religion has plenty of wisdom em­­b­edded in its sources,” he re­­marked, adding that an articulate fusion of this wisdom into jurisprude­n­­ce would make it more ef­­fective, culturally acceptable, and indigenous.

“We must highlight Islamic wisdom and assimilate it in our laws and ju­­dgements. We have to open our minds and exp­lain Islam together with modern realities,” he observed.

Justice Shah also pointed out the relevance of Islamic environmentalism, noting that the Holy Quran contains numerous references to environmentalism.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political paradox
Updated 09 Aug, 2024

Political paradox

What happened on May 9 was unqualifiedly wrong, but the state, too, should reflect on its mistakes.
Need for unity
09 Aug, 2024

Need for unity

THE Muslim world’s collective response to the 10-month-old Israeli assault on Gaza, as well as the associated...
Long economic journey
09 Aug, 2024

Long economic journey

IN his policy statement before a parliamentary panel, State Bank governor Jameel Ahmad on Wednesday spelled out the...
Temporary relief
08 Aug, 2024

Temporary relief

The quest for faster and sustainable economic growth will remain elusive for years even if we move in the right direction.
Fear in Britain
08 Aug, 2024

Fear in Britain

MORE than a week after the brutal and tragic stabbing of three young girls in Southport, the UK continues to grapple...
GB tax grievances
08 Aug, 2024

GB tax grievances

THE traders of Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting for the past two weeks against the collection of federal taxes...