Protesters block China border over tax issue

LOCALs take part in a march, which started from Sost Bazaar and ended at the Pakistan immigration office, to show solidarity with protesters, on Wednesday.—Dawn

• Demand implementation of court order, resignation of customs collector

• Immigration operations at Khunjerab Pass disrupted; dry port activities suspended as traders stage sit-in at Sost

GILGIT: The protest over the implementation of the GB Chief Court’s order, which restrains the collection of income tax, sales tax, and additional sales tax on imported items from China through the Khunjerab Pass, intensified on Wednesday, with protesters disrupting immigration operations and blocking the exit point to China from Pakistan through the Pass.

Protesters threatened to block the Karakoram Highway (CPEC), the main entry and exit point at Khunjerab Top, and extend the protest to other areas of the region if their demands are not met.

GB traders continued their protest sit-in outside the Sost Dry Port for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, suspending all operations at the port. They are protesting against the non-implementation of the Chief Court’s order restraining the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs from collecting taxes on imported items from China through the Khunjerab Pass, among other demands.

Meanwhile, small traders staged a protest sit-in outside the Pakistan Immigration office at Sost, suspending travel to China. As a result, thousands of foreign and local passengers were unable to travel to China through the Khunjerab Pass. The protesters held banners inscribed with slogans against the GB collector of customs, chief collector north, and the member customs operation.

The protesters claimed that Pakistan Customs officials are reluctant to address the genuine concerns of local traders, forcing them to resort to agitation.

Addressing the protest sit-in, GB Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Imran Ali said the FBR and customs officials have been illegally collecting taxes from the GP people on items imported from China through the Khunjerab Pass.

He accused the officials of committing contempt of court and openly defying the court order by claiming that the taxes issue is not within the jurisdiction of the GB court. He demanded an inquiry against the custom officials who have exacerbated the situation and agitated the GB residents.

Mr Ali claimed that the GB government, opposition members, religious and civil society organisations in the region had supported the movement.

Muhammad Iqbal, president of the GB Importers and Exporters Association, demanded that the federal government initiate an inquiry against the custom officials who denied the people’s rights and refused to implement the GB top court’s decision.

He said if the FBR doesn’t accept the GB court, GB assembly, and constitutional position on the region, then the GB people have the right to reject all taxes imposed by FBR. He said that despite this, the GB people are still paying all taxes directly or indirectly.

Mr Iqbal added that the peaceful movement for the rights of GB people will continue, warning of consequences if their genuine, legal, and constitutional demands are ignored.

Former GB assembly member and businessman Javed Hussain said trade between Pakistan and China through the Khunjerab Pass remained suspended for the last many months. “Thousands of people became jobless, as there are no alternative options for earning.” He demanded an inquiry against the GB customs officials.

A large number of local people who travel to China on border passes issued by the GB government for trade purposes have also suffered since the beginning of this issue in April.

Small trade organisations are also part of the protest movement. They appealed to the Pakistan army chief and prime minister to end the injustices against local people and demanded the resignation of the customs collector.

Meanwhile, a large number of local residents took out a rally from Sost Bazaar to Pakistan Immigration office in Sost to show solidarity with the protesters.

Members of the GB Assembly from both treasury and opposition benches and representatives of religious and social organisations visited the protest sit-in and expressed their support.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2024