E-Paper | August 05, 2024

Man of Pakistani descent set on fire in Canada

Syed Rashid Husain Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 08:19am

TORONTO: A man of Pakistani descent is currently fighting for his life in an intensive care unit after he was set on fire at his store in Surrey, British Columbia, on Friday.

Rahat Rao, who is said to be an active member of the local Canadian-Pakistani community, operated a currency exchange business in the Surrey Central area.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that Rao was attacked by a man who first threw a fire accelerant on him, and then escaped after setting him ablaze.

Canadian outlet Global News quoted an eyewitness who said she was inside the currency exchange when a man engulfed in flames came running from the back of the business, screaming. A relative of the shop owner told her the man was set alight in a robbery attempt, she said.

No apparent reason was known for the attack. The local police have also released the photograph of the alleged attacker and his getaway vehicle.

Media reports have speculated about a possible connection with the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was slain outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the same town last year.

In the wake of the killing, Rao was also questioned by local police, but they did not elaborate what exactly transpired during the questioning.

As per some reports, RCMP had some intelligence and concerns about Rao’s safety and had told him to install more cameras.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2024

