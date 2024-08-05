E-Paper | August 05, 2024

India ‘disregarded’ world laws through Aug 5 step: president

APP Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 09:42am
ISLAMABAD: National flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are displayed outside PM’s Secretariat to mark the fifth anniversary of Youm-i-Istehsal against the controversial Indian government decision to revoke the special status of held Kashmir, on Sunday.—Mohammad Asim / White Star
ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said India’s actions in the held Kashmir since August 5, 2019, demonstrated a complete disregard for international laws, the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message on Youm-i-Istehsal — observed on Aug 5 to mark the Indian government’s action of revoking Kashmir’s special status — the president criticised New Delhi for its “unilateral actions”.

“Today marks the completion of five years of India’s latest campaign to consolidate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr Zardari said.

India’s “unilateral and unlawful steps” five years ago undermined the region’s “internationally recognised disputed status”.

Leaders reaffirm pledge to extend all-out support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

Since August 5, 2019, India has embarked upon a ceaseless campaign to alter the demographic structure and political landscape of the valley, and the president has continued.

He said the continued presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops has turned held Kashmir into “one of the most heavily militarised zones in the world”.

He vowed Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the just struggle of Kashmiris and the realisation of their right to self-determination.

In his message, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stated that August 5, 2019, will be remembered as a dark day in history.

He stressed that the global community should acknowledge the pain and suffering of the Kashmiri people and raise their voices on humanitarian grounds.

Mr Gilani added that India’s disregard for UNSC resolutions continues to pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Sunday said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was “essential for achieving lasting peace in the region”.

He reiterated the need to resolve this dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, said Kashmiri people have rendered countless sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2024

