E-Paper | August 04, 2024

Blinken speaks with UK, French counterparts to ‘de-escalate’ rising Mideast tensions

Anadolu Agency Published August 4, 2024 Updated August 4, 2024 11:50am

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his British and French counterparts via telephone on Saturday about the need to de-escalate rising tensions in the Middle East and prevent further escalation of the ongoing conflict.

Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reaffirmed the need to “de-escalate rising tensions in the Middle East and prevent the conflict from spreading,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

They stressed the importance of finalising a Gaza ceasefire hostage and prisoner swap deal “as soon as possible,” it said.

Blinken also spoke with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne about achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal as well as the “importance of preventing further escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the challenges posed by threats from Iran.”

The calls came as tensions are running high in the region after Iran vowed “severe punishment“ for Israel for the assassination of Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iran capital of Tehran.

The assassination of Haniyeh was “designed and executed” by Israel with support from the US, using a short-range projectile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday.

The US said on Friday it would deploy additional fighter jets and navy warships to the Middle East.

Haniyeh was assassinated early on Wednesday at his residence in Tehran in an attack that Iranian officials blamed on Israel. Haniyeh’s bodyguard was also killed.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Haniyeh’s funeral was led by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei early Thursday, followed by a massive procession.

He was laid to rest Friday in Doha, Qatar.

