E-Paper | August 04, 2024

Controversial polls bill set to be pushed through Senate

Iftikhar A. Khan Published August 4, 2024 Updated August 4, 2024 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent move to get the controversial Elections Act (Amendment) Bill passed by both houses of parliament, President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a Senate session on Aug 5 (Monday) in exercise of powers conferred on him by Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

Informed sources said the bill, which had already been cleared by the National Assembly’s relevant standing committee, would land in the Senate on Monday evening after being passed in the lower house the same day.

The move is aimed at preventing the re-emergence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as the single largest party in the National Assembly.

Sources said the bill would be rushed through the Senate either without being referred to its standing committee concerned or after allowing very short time to the committee to submit its report.

President summons session of upper house tomorrow

In a major blow to the ruling coalition led by the PML-N, the Supreme Court on July 12 declared PTI eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities.

The verdict was announced by a 13-member bench and was live-streamed on YouTube. A day earleir, the court had reserved its decision on the matter after closing the hearing on a set of appeals moved by the Sunni Ittehad Council against the denial of the reserved seats to it.

On July 30, a bill proposing am­­endments to the election law lan­ded in the NA. Moved by PML-N lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kayani, the bill suggests that a political party should not be allocated seats reserved for women and non-Muslim candidates if it fails to submit its list for the reserved seats within the prescribed time.

Another amendment proposed to the Elections Act, 2017 said a candidate should be considered an independent lawmaker if they had not filed a declaration with the returning officer about their affiliation with a party before seeking the allotment of a poll symbol. It also said that an independent candidate shall not be considered a candidate of any party if they filed a statement to that effect at a later stage.

Interestingly, the amendments to sections 66 and 104 of the Elections Act also included a declaration that the proposed amendments would take precedence over court orders.

The controversial bill, which was cleared by the NA’s standing committee on July 31, is being seen by political observers as a move to frustrate the SC decision on reserved seats.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital disruptions
Updated 03 Aug, 2024

Digital disruptions

Controlling people's lives virtually may end up pushing Pakistan even further behind in the race for digital supremacy.
Monsoon havoc
03 Aug, 2024

Monsoon havoc

THE ongoing monsoon rains lashing different parts of the country have brought back grim memories of the long trail ...
Selective bans
03 Aug, 2024

Selective bans

MAJOR international tournaments, such as the Olympics, the football World Cup, etc, are supposed to bring people...
Proscription regime
Updated 02 Aug, 2024

Proscription regime

Furthermore, the root causes that attract many ordinary citizens to the terrorist cause need to be addressed.
Bloated power bills
02 Aug, 2024

Bloated power bills

THE practice of power distribution companies systematically overcharging their customers to show higher bill ...
Expelling the media
02 Aug, 2024

Expelling the media

IT has been a while since Pakistan did its image a favour; the most recent disservice occurred on Wednesday when...