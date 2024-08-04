E-Paper | August 04, 2024

Four ‘militants’ killed in Mardan operation

Muhammad Jamal Hoti Published August 4, 2024 Updated August 4, 2024 07:42am

MARDAN: Four suspec­ted militants were killed in an operation conducted by security forces in the Chora area of Mardan on Saturday morning, according to officials.

The joint operation by the police’s Counter Terro­rism Department and security forces was conducted on the intelligence reports about the presence of suspected militants in the area, officials said.

As forces surrounded the hideout of the suspected militants, they opened fire on the raiding team, the officials said. In the retaliatory fire, security personnel managed to kill four suspected militants.

One of the deceased was identified as Basit. The officials said that the militant was associated with the Hamsi militant group.

They added that the militant was wanted by the police for his alleged invol­ve­ment in various militant activities across Mardan.

Following the shootout, the area was cordoned off as security forces launched a search operation for the facilitators of the alleged militants.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2024

