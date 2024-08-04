Financial compensation for missing persons alone does not address issue: DHR

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of Defense of Human Rights (DHR) Amna Masood Janjua has urged the government to prioritise the safe return of missing persons instead of offering financial compensation.

In a press conference at the National Press Club on Saturday, Ms Janjua responded to the government’s recent announcement of financial assistance packages for the families of missing persons.

She criticised the recent governmental measures as insufficient, arguing that financial aid alone did not address the underlying issue of enforced disappearances.

The federal cabinet has approved Rs5 million aid package per family to support legal battles against enforced disappearances and provide financial assistance.

The announcement includes the formation of a special committee to assess urgent needs of the families and allocate aid, along with the creation of a three-member committee of top intelligence officials to assist in recovering missing persons.

“The aid package is a step towards alleviating economic hardships faced by the families,” she said adding, “but it is not a solution to the core problem of enforced disappearances.” She demanded that the government must ensure accountability, justice, and the safe return of missing persons.

The DHR chairperson expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of the current approach, emphasising the need for transparency in the committee’s operations and greater involvement of family members in these efforts.

The government has also notified a three-member committee comprising top intelligence officials to help recover the missing persons after the Islamabad High Court’s directive in February this year.

She referred to the steps taken in this regard by the caretaker government, adding that there was a need for transparency in the functioning of all such committees. “The family members have to be part of such setup as they have the right to know the truth about their loved ones and to hold those responsible accountable for the disappearances,” she said.

Ms Janjua said that the involvement of state agencies in enforced disappearances too was a debatable issue. She advocated for the establishment of a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to address the broader issues surrounding enforced disappearances.

“The government should either restructure or disband the current commission if it cannot fulfill its mandate,” Janjua asserted.

The ongoing struggle for justice highlights the deep-rooted issues related to enforced disappearances, and the demand for the government to adopt a more comprehensive and transparent approach in resolving the issue.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2024