E-Paper | July 31, 2024

S&P maintains ratings amid heightened political risks

Khaleeq Kiani Published July 31, 2024 Updated July 31, 2024 10:13am

ISLAMABAD: A day after Fitch’s upgrade, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Tuesday kept Pakistan’s rating unchanged with a stable outlook for the current fiscal year, citing heavy dependence on foreign assistance for debt obligations, an elevated rate of inflation, and political risks to the economic situation and structural reforms.

“S&P Global Ratings affirmed its ‘CCC+’ long-term sovereign credit rating and ‘C’ short-term rating on Pakistan. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable”, said the New York-based rating agency — one of the top three global rating firms.

The S&P expected the political uncertainty to remain high owing to a fractious political environment. The government’s ability to navigate the necessary reform implementation under the IMF programme without significant social unrest will have a significant bearing on policy efficacy over the coming quarters. It said the politics had been in a state of flux since the ouster of former PM Imran Khan, and the “political turmoil has hampered the government’s reform efforts to deal with economic challenges in the last two years and has damaged sovereign credit metrics”.

“The stable outlook balances the risks to Pakistan’s external liquidity position and fiscal performance over the next 12 months against the prospect of continued support from multilateral and bilateral partners”, it added.

Warns of a downgrade if external indicators deteriorate rapidly

It said the official aid helped to increase Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, but the country remains dependent on sustained support and the rollover of credit facilities to maintain its external buffers, which are still low. “Hefty debt-servicing costs continue to exert pressure on the government’s fiscal position at a time of high inflation, tight monetary conditions, and elevated political uncertainties that may affect the efficacy of policymaking”.

The agency warned that it could lower its ratings if Pakistan’s external indicators deteriorate rapidly or fiscal deficits widen to exceed the domestic banking system’s financing capacity, to the extent that the government’s willingness or ability to service its commercial debt is diminished. “One potential indication of domestic financing stress would be further increases in the government’s interest burden, which we estimate will exceed 45pc of government revenues over the next few years”, it said.

Conversely, on the upside, the rating firm said it could raise Pakistan’s ratings if its external and fiscal positions improve materially from current levels. “Signs of improvement could include a sustained rise in foreign exchange reserves, as well as a reduction of Pakistan’s debt-service costs relative to revenues and a lengthening of debt maturities.”

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Time and freedom

Time and freedom

Rafia Zakaria
The benefit of immersing yourself in epochs long gone is that it immediately changes the scale at which we assess our own lives.

Editorial

Extremism unbound
Updated 31 Jul, 2024

Extremism unbound

Unless those who actually control the levers of state act with alacrity, the forces of darkness may be further emboldened.
SBP’s rate cut
31 Jul, 2024

SBP’s rate cut

THE second consecutive rate cut by the SBP underscores the fact that the central bank is relatively bullish on a...
Mountain feats
31 Jul, 2024

Mountain feats

THERE has been a flurry of activity and new records set on the summit of the ‘savage mountain’ this summer. On...
Summer of protests
Updated 30 Jul, 2024

Summer of protests

It is evident that the state’s ‘soft touch’ in dealing with the TLP has emboldened it enough that it feels it can cross unthinkable lines.
Re-profiling loans
30 Jul, 2024

Re-profiling loans

JUST when we thought that the new $7bn IMF bailout was within our grasp, the finance minister surprised the nation ...
Passport backlog
30 Jul, 2024

Passport backlog

THOUGH digitisation of the passport and CNIC application process has improved matters, bureaucratic lethargy is...