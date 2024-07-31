E-Paper | July 31, 2024

Govt forms body on missing persons

Malik Asad Published July 31, 2024 Updated July 31, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified a three-member committee comprising top intelligence officials to aid in the recovery of missing persons, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Tuesday.

A larger bench of the IHC, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir, heard the cases related to missing persons. During the proceedings, the bench sought separate reports concerning the missing individuals.

The court was informed that the committee is headed by Qazi Jamilur Rehman, the joint director general of the IB. One brigadier each from the ISI and MI are also on the committee.

However, Mr Rehman told the court they had not received any official notification regarding their new assignment.

The bench also inquired about the procedures used by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and directed the commission’s registrar to provide comprehensive details on missing persons’ cases.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2024

Missing Persons
Pakistan

