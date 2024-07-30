Waves mulls joint venture with foreign investor

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: Waves Home Appliances Ltd (WHAL) has received a foreign player’s intention to form a strategic alliance.
In a stock filing on Monday, the company said it had initiated discussions to develop a comprehensive business model that covers, among other things, the provision of technical know-how, engineering personnel, the use of the company’s brand name in domestic and export markets, management structure sharing, and the amount of investment to be brought in.
The company said formal agreements will be signed on finalising these discussions.
The primary benefit of this alliance will be access to advanced technology, expertise, and know-how to enhance product quality and reduce production costs.
Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.