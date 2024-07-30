E-Paper | July 30, 2024

Waves mulls joint venture with foreign investor

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 30, 2024 Updated July 30, 2024 07:27am

KARACHI: Waves Home Appliances Ltd (WHAL) has received a foreign player’s intention to form a strategic alliance.

In a stock filing on Monday, the company said it had initiated discussions to develop a comprehensive business model that covers, among other things, the provision of technical know-how, engineering personnel, the use of the company’s brand name in domestic and export markets, management structure sharing, and the amount of investment to be brought in.

The company said formal agreements will be signed on finalising these discussions.

The primary benefit of this alliance will be access to advanced technology, expertise, and know-how to enhance product quality and reduce production costs.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

No country for women

No country for women

Arifa Noor
After all, this is a state and society which has never been comfortable with women who want to take their fate into their own hands.

Editorial

Summer of protests
Updated 30 Jul, 2024

Summer of protests

It is evident that the state’s ‘soft touch’ in dealing with the TLP has emboldened it enough that it feels it can cross unthinkable lines.
Re-profiling loans
30 Jul, 2024

Re-profiling loans

JUST when we thought that the new $7bn IMF bailout was within our grasp, the finance minister surprised the nation ...
Passport backlog
30 Jul, 2024

Passport backlog

THOUGH digitisation of the passport and CNIC application process has improved matters, bureaucratic lethargy is...
Constitutional limits
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Constitutional limits

As Justice Minallah suggested, those who fail to defend the Constitution must face the consequences of their actions.
Diplomatic challenge
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Diplomatic challenge

THE brewing conflict between the US and China is a matter that concerns most of the Global South, as many developing...
Gun control
29 Jul, 2024

Gun control

GUNFIRE filled the rarefied air of Karachi’s upmarket DHA on late Thursday night as a clash between two groups ...