Imran again admits calling ‘peaceful protest’ outside GHQ, in cantonments

Malik Asad Published July 30, 2024 Updated July 30, 2024 09:16am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan reiterated on Monday that he had given a call to hold a peaceful protest outside the military’s General Headquar­ters (GHQ) in case of his arrest on May 9, but his party was not involved in the violence, which he termed “pre-planned”.

Explaining his stance to the media, the PTI founder said he had certain apprehensions after the assassination attempts and issued directions to the party to hold peaceful protests inside cantonments and outside GHQ in case of his arrest.

Earlier, an accountability court extended the remand of Mr Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi for 10 days and directed the NAB to produce them again in Toshakhana reference on Aug 10.

In response to a question that the protest on May 9 was not peaceful, Mr Khan said that violence had already been planned, reiterating that the PTI was not involved in violent protests.

Court extends PTI founder’s remand in Toshakhana case

The troublemakers could have been identified with the help of CCTV footage, he said. However, he claimed that the footage had not been produced till date.

Mr Khan claimed that CCTV footage was proof of PTI’s innoce­nce, and he would approach the court to seek production of the footage of the May 9 violent incidents.

Govt fears losing power

The PTI founder then criticised the PML-N government for starting a crackdown on social media activists and said that even a 75-year-old cancer survivor, Raoof Hassan, had been taken into custody.

He alleged that those who came to power through “bogus” elections and were trying to create a rift between the PTI and the army had started investigating social media posts.

He said the government, out of fear of losing power, wanted the army to eliminate the PTI.

However, he said that the current budget was the last nail in the discredited government’s coffin.

The PTI founder then praised Jamaat-i-Islami for holding protests against inflation and the massive hike in utility bills. He said that his party, too, would hold a show of power on August 5 in Swabi if permission was not granted for a jalsa in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2024

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

