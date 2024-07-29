E-Paper | July 29, 2024

No free electricity given to lawmakers, says power division

Syed Irfan Raza Published July 29, 2024 Updated July 29, 2024 09:56am

ISLAMABAD: Following a recent uproar over an allegation of free electricity facility to parliamentarians, the power division on Sunday claimed no such facility is being given to lawmakers.

“Not a single parliamentarian is given free electricity,” the power division said in an official announcement.

The division also claimed that not a single government institution or department is being provided free electricity.

The power division made the announcement following submission of a privilege motion by some MNAs who questioned why they are being accused of availing free electricity facility.

Media reports quoted lawmakers as saying that they not only pay rent for their accommodation at the Parliament Lodges but they also bear costs of electricity and gas bills.

Recently, reports were circulating in print, electronic and social media that parliamentarians are enjoying free electricity.

The MNAs met NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and asked him to issue a rebuttal of such reports and take up a motion in the session of the lower house of the parliament beginning on July 30.

The lawmakers said they paid rent for their residences at the Parliament Lodges along with their electricity and gas bills.

On this, Speaker Sadiq assured them that he will take action on the issue.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2024

