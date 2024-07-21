E-Paper | July 21, 2024

FO condemns attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt by ‘gang of extremists’

Abdullah Momand Published July 21, 2024 Updated July 21, 2024 03:24pm
The picture shows the attack on Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt, Germany— DawnNewsTV

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday strongly condemned an attack “by a gang of extremists” a day earlier on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, and also criticised German authorities for their failure to protect the premises of its consular Mission.

According to Geo News, a group of Afghan nationals pelted stones at the Pakistani consulate and even brought down its national flag on Saturday, causing outrage on social media.

A statement issued by the FO today condemned the attack, saying: “In yesterday’s incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its consular staff.

The FO reminded the German government that “under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.”

“We are conveying our strong protest to the German government,” it added, urging Berlin to take “immediate measures” to ensure the security of Pakistani diplomatic missions and staff in the country.

It also urged the local government to take immediate measures to “arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security”.

It is not the first time a section of Afghan nationals has exhibited hostility towards Pakistan at neutral venue.

In 2019, Pakistan’s victory over Afghanistan at the Asia Cup in Sharjah was marred by clashes between the two sets of fans.

Videos on social media had showed Afghan fans failing to control their emotions after seeing their team lose the match by one wicket and expressing their anger by hitting Pakistan fans as well as vandalising stadium property.

