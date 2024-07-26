Qaumi Watan Party protests power outages, inflation in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The workers of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) staged a demonstration to protest inflation, law and order situation, power loadshedding and a hike in the tariff of electricity.

The protesters blocked roads in Tangi tehsil and chanted slogans against the provincial and federal governments. They said that both provincial and federal governments failed to provide relief to people.

The demonstration was led by QWP provincial chairman Sikander Hayat Khan Sherpao, who said that the government was following the dictation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and made the lives of people miserable.

He said that contracts with independent power producers should be re-examined and terminated. He said that growing inflation and agreements with IMF had made it impossible for people to live a modest life.

Sikandar Sherpao said that worsening law and order and poor state of peace were failures of the central and provincial governments. He said that their party would continue to highlight the miseries of people.

“We will continue our struggle and will stand by people to solve their problems,” he said. He said that Pakhtuns, Baloch and people of rural Sindh were discriminated against in terms of law and order and taxes while different treatment was given to Punjab and urban Sindh, which was not a good omen for the federation.

The QWP leader said that due to rising inflation, millions of people would go below the poverty line. He alleged that federal and provincial governments were busy with political point scoring instead of paying attention to the problems of the people.

