Polish pair makes history with first-ever glider flight over K2

THESE photos, taken by Polish glider pilot Sebastian Kawa, capture the breath taking views he and his co-pilot saw as they made the first-ever glider flight over the world’s second tallest mountain.

GILGIT: In a historic feat, two Polish aviators have flown above 8,611-metre K2 in a glider aircraft.

Sebastian Kawa and Sebastian Kot Lampart have become the first in the world to fly a glider over the summit of the second-highest mountain.

According to Karar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, this was a pioneering flight above K2, despite high-speed winds and stringent flight restrictions in Pakistan, showcasing their exceptional skill and determination.

According to the organisers, Sebastian Kawa and Sebastian Lampart, with support from their friends, had to transport their Ash-25 glider plane in a trailer all the way from Poland to Pakistan. The pilots had obtained a flying licence from local authorities in the Shigar district to fly over the Karakoram range mountains after fulfilling the required procedures.

On Friday, in a test flight from Skardu airport, the pilots reached 4,600 metres. On Saturday at 4:50pm, Sebastian Kawa and Sebastian Lampart were the first people to fly over the summit of K2 in a glider. The pair were on board a two-seater Schleicher ASH 25 glider, equipped with oxygen and a small emergency engine. A car pulled them with a rope until they were airborne; they took off from Skardu airport and then flew over the Karakoram and around K2.

Sebastian Kawa and Sebastian Lampart made aviation history after taking their Ash-25 glider plane to over 8,611 metres above sea level in the Karakoram mountains. The pilots had to face many obstacles, besides the high altitude; the weather at K2 was windy, and they had to face difficulties in getting the necessary permits, since flights of all kinds are heavily restricted in some areas in the Karakoram range.

The tour organiser, Mountain Challenger, said in a statement, “K2 is the biggest and highest mountain, but our team was higher than K2. This is one of the best days for us.”

“My emotions have subsided; you can post some photos from Saturday - K2, Broad Peak, Baltoro,” said Sebastian Kot Lampart in a Facebook post. “It is!! First ever glider flight in Karakoram....” he said.

Sebastian Kawa said in his Facebook post, “Beautiful view at K2 and Broad Peak from ASH25Mi cockpit. It was not easy but worth it.”

Sławomir Makaruk, Przemysław Janusz, Krzysztof Strama, Marcin Polar from Poland were also in the expedition team.

Karrar Haidri appreciated the first K2 flight summit. He said Sebastian Kawa and Sebastian Lampart achieved a remarkable feat by soaring over K2 and Masherbrum in a glider. He added that the Alpine Club of Pakistan commends their accomplishment and hopes it would inspire and promote the sport of gliding in our beautiful country.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2024