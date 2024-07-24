E-Paper | July 24, 2024

Syedna donates 100 laptops for IT students

Dawn Report Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 08:02am

KARACHI: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, has visited the Sindh Governor House and announced a donation of 100 laptops for the IT classes being held under the governor’s initiative.

This was disclosed by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori while talking to the media on Tuesday.

He said that he had a one-on-one meeting with Syedna in which he briefed the visiting dignitary of various initiatives.

He highlighted that Syedna appreciated the ongoing IT classes on the premises of the Governor House and donated 100 laptops for the students.

He said it was an honour to have Syedna at the Governor House. He said that during their meeting Syedna prayed for Pakistan’s prosperity and announced an interest-free trust in the country, where funds from the global community will be deposited.

Earlier, Syedna was showered with petals when he arrived at the Governor House, where a contingent of the armed forces and police presented him a salute, said a press release issued from the Governor House.

Governor Tessori warmly welcomed Syedna who was accompanied by a 10-member delegation. Later, Syedna and the governor discussed the role of the Bohra community in the national economy and other matters.

Syedna also offered special prayers for the governor and praised his welfare efforts, emphasising that serving humanity is a true form of devotion, the press release added.

The governor expressed his desire for Syedna to visit Karachi every year during Muharram.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2024

