Policy shift allows Pakistani asylum seekers to get passports

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday decided to reverse the policy of suspending the issuance of passports to Pakistani nationals seeking asylum abroad.

A high-level meeting, presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, discussed matters related to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

“The meeting discussed in detail the recent policy decision that was taken vide circular dated 5 June 2024 for not issuing passport to any individual who had sought asylum or already living on asylum abroad. It was decided to reverse the policy decision with immediate effect and to withdraw the circular of 5 June 2024,” according to a press release.

The meeting was attended among others by the foreign secretary, interior secretary, and the director general of Immigration and Passports (Impass).

Issues relating to delays in the issuance of passports to Pakistanis living abroad also came under discussion.

The interior secretary and the director general briefed the deputy prime minister about the ongoing efforts to streamline the process.

It was decided that the interior ministry and Impass will take steps to upgrade the infrastructure and equipment within the next 45 days and to accelerate the clearance of backlog relating to the issuance of passports to overseas Pakistanis.

Dar speaks to Omani FM

Foreign Minister Dar and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on Monday discussed the recent terrorist attack on Imambargah Ali ibn Abi Talib in Wadi Kabir in Muscat and emphasised the importance of concerted action to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

During a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart, the deputy prime minister extended Pakistan’s full support to Oman in its efforts to combat terrorism.

He also appreciated Oman’s support in repatriation of the bodies to Pakistan and taking care of the wounded Pakistani nationals in Omani hospitals, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. It may be recalled that several Pakistanis were killed and injured in the attack.

The two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, ranging from political, economic and defence cooperation to people-people exchanges.

Deputy PM Dar welcomed the forthcoming visit of a delegation of Omani investors to Pakistan later this week, geared towards exploring areas of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The two leaders also shared views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. Exchange of visits at the leadership as well as the foreign ministerial level was agreed, in principle, with mutually convenient dates to be worked out through diplomatic channels.

