E-Paper | July 22, 2024

India lifts 58-year-old ban on civil servants joining far-right RSS

AFP Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 02:31pm

India has lifted a decades-old ban on civil servants being members of a far-right Hindu nationalist group that is the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, according to a government memo made public on Monday.

Several top leaders of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the PM himself, cut their teeth at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), whose millions of members conduct paramilitary drills and prayer meetings.

The organisation campaigns for India to be declared a Hindu nation — rather than a secular one, as enshrined in its constitution — and critics accuse it of fomenting sectarian divisions.

Since 1966, Indian civil service rules have banned government employees from membership or participation in the activities of the RSS and the Islamist organisation Jamaat-e-Islami.

But a new official memorandum issued earlier this month and made public on Monday by BJP publicity chief Amit Malviya stated: “It has been decided to remove the mention” of RSS from the rule.

In a post on X, Malviya said the rule was an “unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago”.

The government memorandum did not mention Jamaat-e-Islami. Opposition leaders lashed out at the amendment.

Jairam Ramesh of the Congress party said “the bureaucracy can now come in knickers” — a reference to the khaki shorts that RSS members wore as part of their uniform until recently.

The RSS has briefly been declared an illegal group on three separate occasions, including after the assassination of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi by a former member.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population calamity
Updated 22 Jul, 2024

Population calamity

Pakistan can also control its growth rate by following the examples of its peers and implementing functional family planning programmes and campaigns.
Blow to occupation
22 Jul, 2024

Blow to occupation

THE International Court of Justice has delivered a legal blow to the decades-old Israeli occupation of Palestinian...
Seeking Priya Kumari
22 Jul, 2024

Seeking Priya Kumari

PRIYA Kumari — the minor girl who vanished on Ashura in 2021 while serving water at a sabeel in Sukkur district ...
Olympics contingent
21 Jul, 2024

Olympics contingent

FROM 10 in Tokyo the last time, it is now down to seven in Paris, and split across just three disciplines. When...
Grave concerns
21 Jul, 2024

Grave concerns

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s open assault on the Supreme Court for ruling in favour of the PTI in the...
Civil unrest
Updated 21 Jul, 2024

Civil unrest

The government must start putting out fires instead of fanning more flames.