Feroza leads Pakistan to nine-wicket victory over Nepal

DAMBULLA: Gull Feroza’s belligerent fifty helped Pakistan beat Nepal by nine wickets in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup match here on Sunday and stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

Feroza (57 off 35, 10 fours) was helped copiously by her partner Muneeba Ali (46 not out off 34, eight fours) as Pakistan raced past the target of 109 in just 11.5 overs. They added 105 runs for the opening wicket.

Now, the Nida Dar-led side has two points from as many Group ‘A’ matches, and the win also has boosted their net run rate to +0.40.

However, Pakistan, who were beaten by India in their first match, will have to defeat UAE in their last group game to retain the semi-final hopes as Nepal also have two points.

But for this position of relative comfort, Pakistan will have to thank Feroza and her aggressive intent.

The right-hand batter was on overdrive from the word go and reached her fifty in just 30 balls, a fierce cut off left-arm spinner Kritika Marasini to deep point taking her past the mark.

In contrast, Muneeba started slowly but found her range when she smashed left-arm spinner Sita Rana Magar for three fours in the sixth over.

Once the right-hand-left-hand combination at the pole position got going, Nepal bowlers had nowhere to hide.

Earlier, their Pakistan counterparts were in fine fettle and were led well by veteran left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who operated with the new ball to take two wickets for 19 runs.

Nepal were limited to a lowly 108 for six.

Kabita Joshi made a 31 off 23 (four fours and a six) towards the end to prop up the Nepal innings which was also marred by three run outs.

Earlier, India thrashed UAE by 78 runs.

Scores in brief: NEPAL 108-6 in 20 overs (Kabita Joshi 31 not out, Sita Rana Magar 26; Sadia Iqbal 2-19); PAKISTAN 110-1 in 11.5 overs (Gull Feroza 57, Muneeba Ali 46 not out).

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2024