Pakistan’s chances bleak as Women’s T20 Asia Cup begins today

DAMBULLA: The Paki­stan women’s cricket team will be back in action for the first time after their series defeats against West Indies and England, in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, which starts here on Friday.

While the opening fixture of the eight-team tournament will feature Nepal and UAE, Pakistan’s first outing in the event will come against archrivals and favourites India a day later.

The Nida Dar-led team is drawn in Group ‘A’, along with India, UAE and Nepal. Group ‘B’, meanwhile, consists of Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thai­land and Sri Lanka.

Given Pakistan’s recent performances, their prospects to lift the trophy are bleak. In their last 14 matches, which included both One-day Intern­ationals and T20Is, Pakistan have tasted victory only once.

The disastrous run resulted in yet another change in their coaching setup, with Moham­mad Wasim taking over as the team’s third head coach in the last 12 months, while Junaid Khan and Abdur Rehman were appointed as the assistant and spin-bowling coac­hes, respectively. Add to that the constant tweaking of the women’s selection committee.

Pakistan go into the tournament with as many as six players dropped from that of their squad that toured England, which was their last assignment before the T20 Asia Cup.

The 15-member squad underwent an 11-day training camp in Karachi before flying to Sri Lanka, and for Nida, it helped the team prepare well.

“As a captain I am looking forward to give my best,” she said in a statement on Thursday. “We have worked very hard in the camp and tried to overcome all the weaknesses in the team.

“Our aim is to play positive and fearless cricket. We intend to remain positive in our approach and showcase our abilities according to the requirements of the conditions here.”

After playing India, Paki­stan’s subsequent matches are scheduled against Nepal on July 21 and the UAE on July 23. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the final set for July 28.

Pakistan were among the top four teams, losing to Sri Lanka by one run in the semi-final of the last edition of the T20 Asia Cup held in Sylhet, Bangladesh in October 2022.

Squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Mun­eeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2024