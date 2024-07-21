All Pakistani students in Bangladesh safe: FO

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistani students in Bangladesh are safe and have been moved to safer locations, Foreign Office said on Saturday.

“The High Commission has accommodated students at safe locations. These include the High Commission, ambassador’s residence and some other safe locations,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement.

“Our mission in Dhaka is in contact with all students. DHM has visited Chittagong to meet the students there as well. All students are safe,” she said.

The remarks came as the violent protests against civil service hiring quota in the country intensified, with the death toll surging to over 100 compelling the government to impose nationwide curfew and call in army to quell the protests.

While responding to a question a day earlier, she said Pakistan was following the development in Bangladesh. “Our High Comm­ission is in close contact with Pakistani students and with the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure safety of Pakistani students.

“We have issued advisories for our students. Our students remain in contact with our High Commission, which has facilitated many students who needed safe lodgings. We will continue to assess the situation and make a determination about the continued presence of our students in Bangladesh.

“We are confident that the people of Bangladesh have the capacity to resolve their domestic affairs and find a peaceful solution to the ongoing situation.”

The ongoing nationwide unrest in Dhaka and other cities — the biggest since Hasina was re-elected for another term this year — aims to challenge the system of 30 per cent quota in public sector jobs.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2024