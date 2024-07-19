E-Paper | July 19, 2024

‘N’ plea on reserved seats verdict deferred till after vacations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: The three-judge committee, constituted under the SC Practice and Procedure Act 2023 to decide which bench will hear which case, on Thursday deferred a proposal to fix PML-N’s petition against the July 12 short order in the reserved seat case.

Instead, the committee consisting of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisine judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar suggested fixing the review petition after a period of two months, following the court’s annual vacations.

Moreover, the committee was of the view that the review petition should be heard by the same 13-judge full court bench that decided the matter in the first place.

Both Justice Shah and Justice Akhtar may not be available during the summer vacations.

On July 12, a 13-judge full bench of the apex court had declared that the opposition PTI was eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies.

In its petition, PML-N had prayed that the Supreme Court, instead of interpreting the Constitution, had entered the domain of legislation.

Moved through Barrister Haris Azmat, the ruling PML-N’s plea requests the Supreme Court to not only recall the judgement by reviewing the same, but also suspend its operation until pendency of the present matter.

The review petition maintained that the July 12 short order was against the settled principles of interpretation of the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Misplaced priorities
19 Jul, 2024

Misplaced priorities

TROUBLE is brewing in KP, where terrorist outfits are growing ever more emboldened in their attacks. This week, two...
Oman terror attack
19 Jul, 2024

Oman terror attack

THE normally peaceful sultanate of Oman was shaken by sectarian terrorism on Monday when militants belonging to the...
Urban flooding
19 Jul, 2024

Urban flooding

THE provincial authorities have been taking precautionary measures, or so we have been told, to cope with emergency...
A way forward
Updated 17 Jul, 2024

A way forward

Before political leaders inflict more damage, they must give talks a chance.
Export delusions
Updated 18 Jul, 2024

Export delusions

Plummeting exports as a ratio of GDP is one of the major reasons driving the current economic slowdown and the balance-of-payments crisis.
Diversity in UK politics
17 Jul, 2024

Diversity in UK politics

THE recent UK elections have ushered in the most diverse parliament in the nation’s history. Under the leadership...