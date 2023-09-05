DAWN.COM Logo

Khadim Hussain Rind appointed Karachi police chief in major reshuffle

Irfan Sadozai Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 07:58pm
A photo of incoming Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind. — Sindh Police CPO Facebook
The caretaker Sindh government on Tuesday appointed Khadim Hussain Rind as the new Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) as part of a major reshuffle in the province’s police ranks.

The appointment comes following the approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the reshuffle at the provincial government’s request.

As per an official ECP notice posted on the Sindh Police’s Facebook page, Khadim Hussain Rind will replace Javed Akhtar Odho as Karachi AIG.

Meanwhile, South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza was promoted to the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police for the zone while Asim Khan was appointed as the DIG for Karachi West and Captain (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar was appointed as the DIG for Karachi East.

The transfers and postings come after the Sindh interim home minister announced on Saturday that the caretaker government was going for a major reshuffle in the provincial police soon.

He had said that current DIGs, SSPs and station house officers (SHO) would be transferred and replaced with new ones.

The interim minister had further stated while speaking to the media that lists of efficient and honest police officials for the posts of SHOs were being made and a major reshuffle of other officers would be carried out in a couple of days. “There will be a change in the city after the reshuffle,” he had added.

