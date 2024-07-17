E-Paper | July 17, 2024

6 injured in accidental grenade explosion at Jamshoro Police Station: DIG

Qurban Ali Khushik Published July 17, 2024 Updated July 17, 2024 03:04pm
A view of Jamshoro police station’s warehouse after an explosion destroyed it on July 17. — Photo by author
A view of Jamshoro police station’s warehouse after an explosion destroyed it on July 17. — Photo by author

Hand grenades stored in Jamshoro Police Station’s evidence lockup detonated and caused a large explosion on Wednesday, leaving five policemen and one suspect injured, police said.

Deputy Inspector General Tariq Razzak Dharejo said the blast was caused by old hand grenades stored in the warehouse detonating accidentally in the sweltering heat.

“Four of our officers were injured and are on respirators,” he said. “Two of them are being sent to Aga Khan [Hospital] for treatment since their condition is slightly worse.”

In an interview with Geo News, the DIG explained, “We had kept hand grenades which exploded due to the heat,” he said. “This was no act of terrorism.”

According to Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Nawaz, two of the injured were transferred to Civil Hospital in Hyderabad in critical condition.

The police station itself was severely damaged by the explosion, with walls blown apart and vehicles such as rickshaws and motorcycles destroyed, he said.

DIG Dharejo and SSP Nawaz reached Jamshoro Police Station before leaving for Civil Hospital Hyderabad with the injured personnel.

The injured were identified as head constable Mohammad Bux, ASIs Rasool Bux and Ghulam Moiuddin, police constables Irshad and Ali Abdul Taif and a suspect identified as Jamshed, who was detained in lockup at the time of the blast.

Vehicles parked inside the police station, including scooters, motorcycles and rickshaws, were destroyed due to the blast.

The bomb disposal team sealed the police station and collected particulates and other evidence, according to SSP Nawaz.

Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon directed DIG Hyderabad and SSP Nawaz to provide all available facilities for the medical treatment of the injured police officers as well as the suspect.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hussain Lanjar also received a briefing from IGP Sindh and DIG Hyderabad about the incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reached Hyderabad and received a briefing on the explosion from DIG Dharejo.

The CM directed him and the Sindh health secretary to provide all medical facilities to the injured police officials.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

On writing

On writing

Rafia Zakaria
There is no ceremony or ritual that marks any person as a writer except the simple yet unimaginably significant act of starting to write.

Editorial

A way forward
Updated 17 Jul, 2024

A way forward

Before political leaders inflict more damage, they must give talks a chance.
Export delusions
17 Jul, 2024

Export delusions

THE trade ministry’s ‘plan’ to almost double exports to $60bn over the next three years is nothing more than...
Diversity in UK politics
17 Jul, 2024

Diversity in UK politics

THE recent UK elections have ushered in the most diverse parliament in the nation’s history. Under the leadership...
Banning PTI
Updated 16 Jul, 2024

Banning PTI

It appears that the govt and its backers within the establishment have still not realised that they are in uncharted territory.
Nato at 75
16 Jul, 2024

Nato at 75

EMERGING from the ashes of World War II, and locked in confrontation with the Soviet-led Communist bloc for over ...
Non-stop massacres
16 Jul, 2024

Non-stop massacres

Netanyahu is cunningly pretending to talk peace while mercilessly pounding Gaza. What is clear is that a return to pre-Oct 7 status quo is impossible.