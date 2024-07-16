E-Paper | July 16, 2024

BHC dismisses land case against Mahmood Khan Achakzai

Saleem Shahid Published July 16, 2024 Updated July 16, 2024 07:55am

QUETTA: The Balochis­tan High Court (BHC) on Monday dismissed a case registered against Pashtoon­khwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for allegedly occupying a government land near his residence.

A BHC division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Ejaz Swati and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana announced the verdict, directing the provincial authorities to quash the FIR registered against Mr Achakzai on the order of the district administration.

The court announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides, and on the ground of insufficient evidence.

The FIR was lodged in March this year when Mr Achakzai was contesting the presidential election as opposition parties’ candidate.

Advocates Senator Kamran Murtaza and Habibullah Nasar and others appeared on behalf of Mr Achakzai.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2024

