Attempt to impose martial law will be resisted, says Mehmood Khan Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: Any attempt to impose martial law in the country will be resisted, the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief vowed at a seminar on Monday.

“So far we have faced three martial laws. I want to make it clear that if the Constitution is derailed again, we will take to the streets to protect it,” Mehmood Khan Achakzai said in a speech at a seminar organised by Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Aain-i-Pakistan at the National Press Club.

He said it was unfortunate that, despite having “all the blessings of God”, Pakistan was lagging behind other countries and people were suffering simply because the Constitution was not being implemented.

Mr Achakzai said all institutions should stick to their domain, as defined by the Constitution. “Otherwise, it will become difficult to keep the country united.”

The PkMAP leader said no institution should feel threatened if politicians call for adherence to the Constitution.

“Whenever we talk about the Constitution, some institutions feel we are talking against them. In the past Nawaz Sharif used to say that respect should be given to vote. Now we are demanding the same,” Mr Achakzai said.

“It is strange that Rs 700 million is spent to buy one vote.”

Mr Achakzai said the judiciary was under “immense pressure” to give decisions in favour of influential people.

Hamid Raza, the head of Sunni Ittehad Council, also spoke on the occasion.

Defamation law

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came down hard on the Punjab government for “trying to rob citizens” of their constitutional right of freedom of expression under the guise of a new defamation law, vowing to resist any such move at every level.

“Political puppets lacking public support are providing a shield to unconstitutional state elements to implement their unconstitutional agenda,” a PTI spokesperson said.

“The mainstream media, social media and journalists are facing the worst state repression and unconstitutional restrictions,” the spokesperson added.

The party termed the result of the by-election held in Multan’s NA-148 constituency on Sunday, a “continuation of the theft of public mandate” and another “black spot on the face” of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PTI would not give up its struggle for reclaiming its “stolen” mandate and for supremacy of the Constitution, the spokesperson said.

He thanked voters for “coming out in large numbers” to vote for the PTI-backed candidate.

“Those celebrating victory after flouting laws, using state machinery and committing rigging should hang their heads in shame.”

Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, won the by-election by defeating Taimur Altaf Mahay of the Sunni Ittehad Council. Yousuf Raza Gilani, who was elected MNA in the Feb 8 election, vacated the seat after he became the Senate chairman.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2024