Team-mates come through after Messi goes off injured as Argentina win record 16th Copa

MIAMI: Lionel Messi was in tears after injury prevented him from finishing what is likely to be his last match for Argentina at a major tournament but his team-mates came through for their captain by delivering the Copa America title on Sunday.

The eight-times Ballon d’Or winner hurt his ankle in the 36th minute of the final against Colombia but soldiered on until the 66th minute at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida when he limped off the field in tears, before strapping an ice pack to his swollen ankle on the bench.

With the game finely poised at 0-0 when the 37-year-old departed, Argentina raised their game and Lautaro Martinez struck in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory and a record 16th Copa title.

Skipper Messi went on to lift the trophy alongside longtime team-mates Angel di Maria and Nicholas Otamendi, both 36.

“Leo is the greatest player in history. He never wants to leave the pitch. He has a swollen ankle and he wants to keep on playing,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters.

“I prefer those players and his team-mates see that, that he is 30-something-years-old and he’s there and he wants to contribute. He wants to play not because he is egotistical or selfish.

“He wants to continue playing because he doesn’t want to leave his teammates. He doesn’t want to leave them on the pitch even when he’s in that condition… He doesn’t feel well when he has to leave and he was born to be on the pitch.”

ARGENTINA’S Lautaro Martinez rejoices after scoring the extra-time winner against Colombia during their Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium.—AFP

Messi has hinted at retirement on several occasions in recent months, saying this week that he and his fellow Argentine veterans were fighting their “last battles” at the Copa America.

“I know Leo [Messi], I know how he thinks. He always wants to be there, but the fact that he’s part of this team is the best thing for us,” midfielder Rodrigo De Paul told TyC Sports.

The game marked the end of an era for winger Di Maria, who announced he would retire after this tournament.

“With Fideo [Di Maria], I’m sad to see him go, but I’m also happy because he’s one of the few that can say goodbye in this way as a World Cup and Copa champion.”

Scaloni suggested he would like the 36-year-old to make one final appearance on home soil.

“Di Maria has had some spectacular matches, but today’s was one of his best. As well as playing well, he had the attitude to press at a time in the match when his legs weren’t working and he started running as if he were 25 years old,” Scaloni said.

“He’s a legend, there’s no way to convince him [to stay on] but maybe at least play one more and say goodbye to his fans because he deserves it. His story is like a movie because of how it ended.”

Di Maria, however, said Sunday’s triumph was the perfect dream ending to his career with the national team.

“I dreamt it, that’s why I said it was the last Copa America and it ended here. I dreamt that I would reach the final, I dreamt that I would win it, that I would retire like this,” he said.

The victory means Argentina become the first South American team to win three straight major tournament titles.

The Albiceleste followed up their 2021 Copa America title with the World Cup triumph a year later and successfully defended their Copa title in the USA.

Spain are the only other team in international football to have won a World Cup in between two straight continental titles when they clinched Euro wins in 2008 and 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.

“I don’t know if it marks an era, but it’s true this team never ceases to surprise, they overcame the difficulties of a very difficult match, with a very complicated opponent and without a good first half,” Scaloni said.

“In the second half I think we improved and deserved to win and then always in extra time, in the long run the team always finds something extra, so it’s gratifying to see them play and I’m eternally grateful for the way they give their all.”

A game of few chances, which had been marred by security and crowd issues, forcing a 82-minute delay, was decided by a quality finish from substitute Martinez — who finished the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

Martinez, who came off the bench in extra time, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112th minute to spark wild celebrations.

For Colombia, whose only title came in the 2001 Copa America and who were unbeaten in 28 games, it was a disappointing night when little seemed to work for Nestor Lorenzo’s team.

Lorenzo was proud of his side but said his team had been impacted by the delayed start to the final.

“I think we had a very good build-up to the game but then some unusual situations started to happen,” he said referring to the 82-minute delay to the match caused by crowd and security problems at the entrances to the stadium.

“[The players] warmed up, cooled down, warmed up again, before the kick-off. Then we had 25 minutes of half-time, strange things for both teams,” he said.

The extended interval was to allow for a show from Colombian singer Shakira.

“Generally the tension is felt more by those who have less experience in finals, and it took its toll on us,” Lorenzo added. “It’s not easy to play in a final for everyone, the boys felt a bit of the effort of the whole tournament, they played six games in 21 days.

“It’s not a complaint, but we hope for consistency, to safeguard the fitness of the players. We played the same amount of games as Argentina, having four less days of recovery. We had to play on the West Coast and the hottest areas with all the travelling.”

