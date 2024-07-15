Spain shatter English hopes for Euro 2024 fairytale

BERLIN: Spain’s Alvaro Morata raises the trophy as his team celebrates after beating England 2-1 to win the UEFA Euro 2024 championship, on Sunday.—AFP

BERLIN: Mikel Oyarzabal finished off a scintillating one-two with Marc Cucurella and went to the corner flag, where he was soon buried in a sea of red. He scored the decisive goal of the Euro 2024 final just four minutes before full-time.

The ‘Red Fury’ is back. Spain are champions of Europe once again, while England’s wait for a first major title since their triumph at the 1966 World Cup will continue.

Spain had arguably been the team of the tournament and it remains to be seen how far Luis de la Fuente’s team can go with the World Cup in two years’ time.

Its new generation — looking to emulate the team that dominated European and world football at the turn of the last decade — was featuring in a final for the first time.

Oyarzabal’s goal ensured Spain’s 2-1 victory over England on Sunday. This was also the record fourth continental title for the Spaniards.

In a cagey first half, with chances at a premium, Spain dominated possession but could make little out of it as England negated the threat of tricky wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

But Spain surged at the start of the second half, with Yamal and Williams combining to create a devastating effect.

Yamal, who was also named Young Player of the Tournament for his one goal and four assists, picked up a Dani Carvajal flick and raced towards goal before finding Williams at the far post, where the 21-year-old found the perfect first-touch finish with a low shot across Jordan Pickford.

As Spain were all over England, giving them little breathing room, coach Gareth Southgate responded by hooking captain Harry Kane past the hour mark for Ollie Watkins, the scorer of the winner against the Netherlands in the semi final.

It was Southgate’s other substitute, Cole Palmer, who got the goal England needed. His first-time shot from 20 yards, after being teed up by Jude Bellingham, rolled into the back of the net for England’s leveller in the 73rd.

England showed character to draw level, but Oyarzabal, who came on as a substitute, found Cucurella on the left and ran into the box to put a low cross past Jordan Pickford and spark Spanish celebrations.

The Golden Boot award for most goals was shared by six players, including England captain Harry Kane, while Spanish midfielder Rodri was named the Player of the Tournament for his overall contributions.

With additional input from Agencies

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2024