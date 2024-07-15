Lahore ATC indicts PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 case

A Lahore anti-terrorism court on Monday indicted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Shadman police station attack case of the May 9 riots.

Countrywide protests erupted on May 9 last year after the paramilitary Rangers whisked away PTI founder Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

While the protests were underway, social media was flooded with footage of rioting and vandalism at various spots, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence and General Headquarters, the army’s head of office in Rawalpindi.

Shadman police had registered a case against PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and burning the police station during the May 9 riots.

Qureshi in December was implicated in at least 12 different cases registered by the Rawalpindi district police in connection with the May 9 violence. Qureshi was granted bail in 13 cases in February.

The prosecution last week gave a copy of the investigation report to the former foreign minister ahead of his indictment today in the Shadman case.

Anti-Terrorism Court-I Judge Khalid Arshad held a hearing in Kot Lakhpat jail today where the PTI leader was produced.

Qureshi — who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail for eight cases related to the violence last year — pleaded not guilty.

Judge Arshad summoned the witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till July 18.