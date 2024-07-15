SHO among five Lahore cops booked for ‘torturing suspect to death’

TOBA TEK SINGH: A murder case was registered against five policemen, including Nawa Lahore station house officer (SHO), after protesters blocked Faisalabad-Jhang Road for traffic following a robbery-cum-murder suspect was allegedly tortured to death by the police on Sunday.

Toba district police spokesperson claimed that the suspect, Abid Abbas, was arrested on Sunday by Sub Inspector (SI) Ansar from his house at Chak 262-RB, Faisalabad.

The suspect was wanted in a case registered by Nawan Lahore police under sections 302 and392 of the PPC for allegedly shooting one Nadeem dead for offering resistance during a robbery on May 25 at Chak 343 JB.

The police spokesperson claimed that as soon as the suspect was brought to the police station, he suddenly fell sick and was taken to Nawan Lahore Rural Health Centre (RHC) for treatment, where doctor declared him dead.

Protesters kept Faisalabad-Jhang Road blocked for hours

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased accused Nawan Lahore police of torturing Abbas to death during interrogation.

Following the death of Abbas, scores of people, including the relatives of the deceased, staged a protest demonstration outside Nawan Lahore police station against the police for allegedly torturing him to death. They also alleged that the police had picked Abbas a few days ago.

The protesters blocked Faisalabad-Jhang Road for traffic and chanted slogans against the police.

They demanded arrest of the policemen involved in the alleged torture resulting in the suspect’s death.

Gojra DSP Akhtar Ali Vaince held talks with the protesters to convince them to end the protest.

After marathon talks, the police finally accepted protesters’ demand and a murder case was registered under sections 302,147 and 149 of the PPC against Nawan Lahore SHO Abid Jat, SI Ansar and constables Amer, Bilal and Waseem on the complaint of Ashfaq, a brother of the deceased.

The complainant alleged that the police, in his presence, subjected his brother to severe torture, hanging him with a rope, resulting in his death.

Meanwhile, DPO Ibadat Nisar has suspended the five policemen booked in a murder case.

WOMAN RAPED: A man allegedly raped a woman who visited his house to meet his wife who was not home, at Jhang on Sunday.

The complainant, ‘S’, a resident of Basti Peer Pathan Wali, claimed in the first information report (FIR) registered under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) by Satellite Town police that she went to see the suspect’s wife at his house on Toba Road.

She said the suspect told her that his wife was not home, but would be back soon, asking me to wait. The complainant said that meanwhile the suspect served her a soft drink.

She alleged that after taking the drink, she fell unconscious and the suspect raped her.

The police, after registration of the FIR, have started investigations.

COPS BOOKED: Four policemen were booked by Jaranwala city police on Sunday, a day after a murder suspect, who was in their custody at Jaranwala Tehsil Court Complex, escaped.

As per police sources, the murder suspect, Irfan Farman, was brought for appearance in a court on Saturday by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)Zahoor and constables Amin, Abid and Siddiq.

However, the handcuffed suspect somehow managed to free himself and fled the complex, the sources say.

Taking notice of the incident, Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO)Kamran Adil suspended the four policemen from the service and ordered registration of a case against him.

Accordingly, the police booked them under sections 222 and 223 of the PPC and 155 C of Police Order.

BAILIFF ATTACKED: Two men were booked on Sunday for allegedly attacking a court bailiff and freeing an undertrial, who was arrested by the official at Gojra.

Bailiff Abid Ali told Gojra Saddar police that he was deputed by a civil court to arrest an undertrial, Tariq Mahmood, in a law suit.

He claimed that he raided a premises and arrested the accused.

The bailiff alleged that the accused called his two accomplice -- Azam and an unidentified man -- who attacked the complainant and freed Tariq.

Police were conducting raids to arrest Tariq and his accomplices.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2024