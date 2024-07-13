E-Paper | July 13, 2024

120 Afghan nationals held for illegally crossing into Pakistan

Saleem Shahid Published July 13, 2024 Updated July 13, 2024 06:30am

QUETTA: Security forces on Fri­day arrested 120 Afghan nationals during a search operation at Pak-Afg­han and Pak-Iran borders.

The Afg­han nationals illegally crossed into Pakistani area of Chagai district.

Officials said that on a tip-off about the presence of suspected foreigners near borders areas of Iran and Afghanistan, security forces laun­ched a joint operation and took 120 men into their custody.

It was revealed during the investigation that all 120 people were Afghan nationals and they crossed into Chagai area of Balochistan illegally in order to cross into Iran in search of jobs.

“The arrested Afghan nationals were Uzbek and they were going to Iran illegally in search of jobs,” Levies officials said.

All arrested men were handed over to Afghan border authorities at Baramcha border crossing point on the Pak-Afghan border.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2024

