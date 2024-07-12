Major win for PTI as Supreme Court rules party eligible for reserved seats

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday declared Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities, dealing a major setback to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition.

The verdict was announced by a 13-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. A day ago, the court had reserved its decision on the matter after closing the hearing on a set of appe­als moved by the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The SIC had filed a petition demanding that 77 seats for women and minorities, which were originally allotted to PM Shehbaz’s ruling coalition after the February 8 general elections, be reallocated to the alliance. However, in March, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) both rejected the council’s appeal in separate rulings, declaring it ineligible for the reserved seats.

The apex court on May 6 suspended the March 14 PHC judgment as well as the March 1 ECP decision to deprive the SIC of seats reserved for women and minorities.

The SC had also ordered placing the present petitions before the three-judge committee that determines the constitution of the bench for the reconstitution of a larger bench when Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan highlighted that under Section 4 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, the present case should be heard by a larger bench since the issue concerns the interpretation of constitutional provisions.

The ECP subsequently suspended victory notifications of as many as 77 members of the national and provincial assemblies elected on those seats.

In Friday’s verdict, the top court annulled the decision of the PHC while also declaring the decision of the ECP null and void, terming it “against the Constitution of Pakistan”.

The decision, announced by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, was made based on a majority of eight judges.

The majority verdict was given by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Irfan Saadat, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

A short order of the verdict will be released by the court shortly.

More to follow.