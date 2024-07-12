E-Paper | July 12, 2024

Bodies of two security officials found in Tank

Muhammad Irfan Mughal Published July 12, 2024 Updated July 12, 2024 07:32am

TANK: The police recovered the bodies of two security personnel in the fields of Kirri Haider village under the jurisdiction of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station on Thursday.

SDPO Rural said the bodies, identified as those of Constable Habib Khan and Frontier Corps Sepoy Inam­ullah from Kirri Maruti, Tank, were found around 8am. Both officials had been reported missing a day ago.

The remains were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank for postmortem before being handed over to their families.

Militant killed

A militant wanted for his involvement in an attack on the Daraban police station has been killed in an operation by the CTD in Dera Ismail Khan, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a CTD team conducted the operation at Jalebi Morr in Hikmatabad, within the Dera Town police station jurisdiction, and killed the militant, Kifayat Ullah, a resident of Daraban Kalan. He was implicated in the Daraban police station attack that resulted in the deaths of 24 security personnel and injuries to 33 others.

Other accomplices of Kifayat managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Misery and despair
Updated 12 Jul, 2024

Misery and despair

Is a life lived happily and respectably too much to ask for from your country?
Temporary extension
12 Jul, 2024

Temporary extension

THE cabinet’s decision to allow ‘legal’ Afghan refugees — meaning those with Proof of Registration cards —...
Anti-smog strategy
12 Jul, 2024

Anti-smog strategy

BY acknowledging that smog is a year-round problem, and not just a winter issue, the Punjab government has taken the...
Population crisis
Updated 11 Jul, 2024

Population crisis

Moreover, successful programmes, such as Lady Health Workers, can be utilised to provide information and reproductive health services to women.
Taxing agriculture
11 Jul, 2024

Taxing agriculture

OUR inability to collect sufficient tax revenue is resulting in persistently high fiscal deficits, forcing ...
Negligence at PHOTA
11 Jul, 2024

Negligence at PHOTA

THE impression that the state is being careless towards aspects of organ trade control is damaging. Recent news ...