Bodies of two security officials found in Tank

TANK: The police recovered the bodies of two security personnel in the fields of Kirri Haider village under the jurisdiction of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station on Thursday.

SDPO Rural said the bodies, identified as those of Constable Habib Khan and Frontier Corps Sepoy Inam­ullah from Kirri Maruti, Tank, were found around 8am. Both officials had been reported missing a day ago.

The remains were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank for postmortem before being handed over to their families.

Militant killed

A militant wanted for his involvement in an attack on the Daraban police station has been killed in an operation by the CTD in Dera Ismail Khan, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a CTD team conducted the operation at Jalebi Morr in Hikmatabad, within the Dera Town police station jurisdiction, and killed the militant, Kifayat Ullah, a resident of Daraban Kalan. He was implicated in the Daraban police station attack that resulted in the deaths of 24 security personnel and injuries to 33 others.

Other accomplices of Kifayat managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2024