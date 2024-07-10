E-Paper | July 10, 2024

Federal cabinet extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by 1 year

Tahir Khan Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 05:57pm
A meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday. — Government of Pakistan
A meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday. — Government of Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to grant a one-year extension in the stay of registered Afghan refugees, allaying their fear of being sent back to Afghanistan.

The caretaker government had announced the repatriation of all illegal foreigners citing security concerns in October last year. The decision was alleged to be meant for Afghan refugees, a charge that was denied by officials.

Repatriation of undocumented Afghans began on November 1 and officials now say that up to 500,000 have gone back. Officials had earlier stated there were nearly 1.7m illegal Afghans with most having lived in Pakistan for 40 years.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today said: “The federal cabinet approved one-year extension of the validity of PoR (Proof of Registration) cards of 1.45 million Afghan refugees. Their PoR cards have been expired on June 30, 2024. The extension has been granted until June 30, 2025” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to the UN refugee agency, Pakistan is still home to around 1.3 million registered Afghans.

PoR is a critical identity document held by registered Afghan refugees.

Besides registered, more than 800,000 have Afghan citizenship cards, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The federal cabinet approved the extension of the validity of PoR cards for Afghan refugees that expired on June 30.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting. The cabinet took the decision amid reports that Pakistan had suspended the repatriation of Afghans without legal documents.

UNHCR spokesman Qaisar Khan Afridi told Dawn.com that 52 per cent of PoR cardholders lived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over 315,000 lived in Balochistan, around 1,950,000 in Punjab, 75,000 Sindh, 40,000 in Islamabad and some in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan halts repatriation of illegal Afghans

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi confirmed the suspension of the repatriation plan after meeting with Pakistani leaders a day ago at the conclusion of his three-day visit.

Grandi had expressed appreciation that the “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” had been suspended and sought assurances that it would remain on hold, according to a UNHCR statement.

“He called for Pakistan’s proud tradition of hospitality towards those Afghans with international protection needs to continue.”

Pak Afghan Ties, Afghan War
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...
Supplementary grants
Updated 09 Jul, 2024

Supplementary grants

The abuse of a constitutional provision meant for unforeseen financial needs betrays bureaucratic disdain for parliament and public opinion.
Suspicious revisions
09 Jul, 2024

Suspicious revisions

FOR an institution that frequently relies on rigid interpretations of rules and laws, particularly when dealing with...
GLOF threats
09 Jul, 2024

GLOF threats

THE threat that glacial lake outburst flooding poses to northern communities is considerable, as people in...