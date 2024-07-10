Boy commits suicide over matric result in Lahore

LAHORE: A student reportedly committed suicide in Hadyara on Tuesday for not obtaining satisfactory marks in the matric exams.

Arslan (15), a resident of village Padana, jumped from the water storage tank and suffered multiple head and neck injuries, which proved fatal.

A police official said the BISE announced the matric results on Tuesday and Arsalan was disappointed at his marks.

