IHC steps in to counter drive against judge over degree

ISLAMABAD: A full bench of the Islamabad High Court on Monday issued notices to two journalists and a social media activist, taking notice of a campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri regarding the controversy surrounding his LLB degree.

Meanwhile, lawyers’ representatives expressed solidarity with the judge, who decided to proceed with hearing the election petitions filed by PTI-backed candidates against three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad.

Journalists Hassan Ayub Khan and Gharida Farooqui and social media activist Ammar Solangi shared the correspondence of a citizen seeking information under the Right to Information Act from Karachi University regarding Justice Jahangiri’s degree.

The documents circulated on social media were in fact a letter and an annexure from the KU to an application seeking information under the Sindh Transparency Right to Information Act, 2016.

It stated Tariq Mehmood got his LLB degree in 1991 under enrolment No 5968. Imtiaz Ahmed enrolled in 1987 under the same number while transcript of LLB Part-I was issued in a different name — Tariq Jahangiri.

Tariq Mehmood enrolled for LLB Part-I under the number 7124. The letter did not declare the degree bogus but termed it invalid, saying KU issues one enrolment for a complete degree programme, and it is not possible to allot two enrolment numbers to a student for one programme.

The IHC administrative committee at an emergency meeting decided to initiate contempt of court proceedings against those scandalising the judiciary.

The full bench comprises all the judges, except Justice Jahangiri. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, issued notices to the two journalists, the activist, FIA, Pemra and PTA.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared before the bench.

Expressing displeasure over the campaign, the CJ warned that the persons responsible for maligning the judge would be jailed.

While Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked what action the government has taken against those scandalising the judiciary, the CJ questioned the silence of the regulators.

The prosecutor general said the government would take action in accordance with the judge’s response. “Will judge write a tweet that his degree was genuine, or would we convene a press conference?” the CJ asked sarcastically.

The court adjourned the hearing to the end of summer vacations.

Lawyers’ warning

At a joint presser, the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), District Bar Association of Islamabad and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) warned the government and relevant institutions of consequences if the malicious campaign did not end.

IBC Vice Chairman Qazi Adil Aziz, at the conclusion of the presser, read out a joint declaration of the lawyers’ bodies who warned of staging a countrywide protest to counter the attempts to undermine the judiciary.

Earlier, IHCBA President Riasat Ali Azad shared Justice Jahangiri’s credentials and said record has been tempered to create doubt on the judge’s degree.

IBC member Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi said efforts are being made to discredit Justice Jahangiri, but the lawyers’ community would not allow anyone to undermine the judiciary.

PBC member Haroon Rashid questioned the timing of filing of a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Election petitions

Meanwhile, Justice Jahangiri decided to hear election petitions against PML-N lawmakers on a daily basis.

