Islamabad police warns legal action as permit revoked for PTI’s Saturday rally

The Islamabad Capital Territory police on Friday night said the district administration had cancelled the permit for the rally of a “political party” on July 6 and warned of legal action if anyone attempted to take the law into their hands.

The PTI is scheduled to hold a power show on Saturday in the Tarnol area of the federal capital. Lashing out at the federal government for delaying the issuance of a no-objection certificate for holding the public meeting, PTI leaders on Tuesday had announced that they would hold a record-breaking public gathering at the designated place, come what may.

They had made it clear that permission or no permission, a successful and peaceful public gathering would be held with public support, with the slogan ‘Qaidi 804 ka Nara, Azadi Haq Hamara’.

The Islamabad police had arrested PTI Islamabad region’s president Amir Mughal outside the deputy commissioner’s office a day ago ahead of the planned power show.

In a post on social media platform X today, the police said: “The district administration has cancelled the permit for a political party’s rally on July 6. No assembly is allowed without a permit.

“Legal action will be taken against those who take the law into their hands. Islamabad police will ensure the establishment of law and order in the city at all times.”

Despite the police’s post, the PTI subsequently posted a reminder on its X account about the Tarnol rally.

“The time has come for the nation to come out with all its strength and demand the freedom of its leader and its freedom. To be united, be strong! Our strength is in our numbers, in our truth, in our bravery!”

It also posted a video, alleging that it showed the police dismantling the installations at the site of the rally.

“How ridiculous and shameful that police is being used for this illegal work now! This is clearly violation of court’s orders. Rally will happen God willing.”

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub maintained that the party would hold its rally.

“Information has been received that the administration … they have cancelled [the permit]. This is malafide and they are doing it out of fear,” he said.

Earlier today, he alleged that the police and administration were creating hurdles. Ayub warned of taking legal action against the authorities and asserted that the rally would go through.