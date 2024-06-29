Islamabad, Rawalpindi join forces to combat dengue on boundary areas

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations on Friday decided to form a working group for the elimination of dengue larvae on the border areas of the twin cities.

This decision was taken during a meeting which was attended by city managers of both cities.

“In line with the directions of the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister, a joint meeting of the Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations was held at the CDA headquarters on dengue prevention measures.

“CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Mohammad Ali Randhawa and Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak jointly chaired the meeting,” said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and CDA officers.

Working group comprising officials from both cities to be formed

According to the press release, a working group comprising CDA’s water management, environment and sanitation personnel as well as other relevant officers of Islamabad district administration would be formed.

The group will also include the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) managing director, officers of Park and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and other relevant officers.

The meeting decided that joint operations would be carried out in graveyards, junkyards, greenbelts and potential dengue breeding places located in the border areas.

The CDA chairman said the assistant commissioners concerned would be responsible for controlling dengue in their respective areas, adding that the Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations would work as one unit to eradicate dengue.

Mr Randhawa directed that governance issues should not affect measures taken for dengue prevention, and asked all laboratories, hospitals and dispensaries in the capital to inform the administration whenever a dengue case was reported, warning of consequences for non-compliance.

The meeting also resolved to take action against those disposing of construction material in open places, stressing proper disposal to curb dengue proliferation.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Aamir Khattak confirmed that all officers of the twin cities would work as a team.

“Both administrations will work collectively on dengue, Wasa, solid waste, polio and all other issues,” he said.

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Khattak said on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz that an integrated plan against dengue was being prepared in collaboration with the Islamabad administration.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of anti-dengue activities held at the Commissioner’s Office in Rawalpindi. District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Ejaz Ahmed and officials of other departments concerned were also present.

“It will help improve the anti-dengue measures and actions taken will yield positive results. Teams of health departments of the twin cities will work together to eliminate dengue larvae on the border areas,” he added.

The commissioner said due to the recent heatwave, the risk of dengue had definitely decreased, but it might rise again as the monsoon season was fast approaching.

“Since moist weather is conducive for mosquito breeding, therefore all departments should continue the operations against dengue as per the standard operating procedures,” he said.

He further said in order to prevent dengue mosquito breeding, it was very important to keep our surroundings clean and not to allow water to accumulate anywhere.

He directed the health department to ensure the full participation of the general public in anti-dengue activities and to make them realise that they can protect society from this virus by keeping their surroundings clean.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2024