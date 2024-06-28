1 child dead, 41 injured after school bus plunges into ditch in Swat

A child died and 41 others sustained injuries after a school bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch in Swat’s Khwazakhela tehsil, officials said.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shafiqa Gul, the bus was taking the children home from their school, Abaseen, located in Khwazakhela.

When the bus reached a narrow bridge in the Asala area, the driver lost control and the bus plunged into a ditch, local eyewitnesses told Dawn.com.

“One student died on the spot, while 41 others were inured, six of whom are in critical condition,” Gul said.

She said Rescue 1122 teams reached the site of the incident and moved the injured students to Khwazakhela Hospital. Those in critical condition were taken to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Speaking to Dawn.com, local resident Haider Ali said the bus driver had been involved in another bus accident previously, which killed four children and left 30 others injured in Swat’s Matta tehsil in November 2021.

According to local residents, the road and bridge in the Asala area were very narrow, resulting in several accidents. Despite repeatedly asking authorities to widen the road, no action had been taken, they complained.

The locals further added that police must take action against the driver and the school’s owner for “playing with the lives of children”.

District Police Officer Swat Dr Zahidullah said that an immediate inquiry was conducted into the incident, and strict action would be taken against the school’s management and the driver.