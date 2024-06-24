Talks fail to end Turbat sit-in

GWADAR: The sit-in being held by the families of missing persons along with civil society members in front of the Turbat deputy commissioner office continued on Sunday after talks with administration failed to yield any results.

For the past few days, the families whose loved ones reportedly went missing from Buleda and Pida­rak areas of Turbat have been holding the sit-in to demand their recovery.

Haq Do Tehreek Chairman Hussain Wadila, along with Hafiz Kiazai, Essa Gami, Haider Baloch and other activists of the movement visited the sit-in camp and expressed solidarity with the protesting families.

While addressing the protesters, Mr Wadila said that the families of missing persons had been protesting for the last many days when the temperature remained as high as 51 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, a delegation of the protesters met with the Turbat deputy commissioner but talks remained fruitless after which they anno­unced to continue their protest.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2024