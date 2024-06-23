Today's Paper | June 23, 2024

Levies man martyred in Ziarat attack

Saleem Shahid Published June 23, 2024 Updated June 23, 2024 08:35am

QUETTA: A Levies force official was martyred in Ziarat on Saturday, a day after militants in a separate attack on a Levies police station held personnel at gunpoint and took away their official weapons and motorbikes.

Gul Zaman, the Levies official, was heading back home when he was targ­e­ted by unidentified armed men riding motorbikes near Ziarat, police said.

Police removed the body to the district hospital. “He received multiple gunshot wounds, which caused his instant death,” they said while quoting hospital officials after medico-legal formalities.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, police said. However, police registered a case and initiated an investigation after handing over the body to heirs.

Earlier on Friday night, armed militants barged into a Levies police station in the Hoshab area and held the personnel hostage.

Officials said militants collected all weapons, mobile phones, cash from the Levies personnel before disappearing into the dark. They also took away motorbikes of the Levies personnel, the officials added.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove ordered immediate suspension of all Levies personnel, who were present at the police station, and directed the district administration to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Saleem, the home minister said, “Prompt disciplinary action should be taken against the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of Turbat, and conduct an inquiry.”

Behram Baloch in Gwadar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

China’s concerns
23 Jun, 2024

China’s concerns

Pakistan has no option but to neutralise militant threat to Chinese projects, as well as address its business and political stability concerns.
War drums
23 Jun, 2024

War drums

If it is foolish enough to launch another war in Lebanon, Tel Aviv will be solely responsible for setting the Middle East on fire.
Balochistan budget
23 Jun, 2024

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN’S Rs955.6bn budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 makes many pledges to the poor citizens of Pakistan’s...
Another lynching
Updated 22 Jun, 2024

Another lynching

The chilling alternative to not doing anything — which appears to be the state’s preferred option — is the advent of mob rule.
Tax & representation
22 Jun, 2024

Tax & representation

THE taxation measures outlined in the budget for the incoming fiscal year have triggered a lot of concern among ...
Life of the party?
22 Jun, 2024

Life of the party?

THE launch of Awaam Pakistan, a party led by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister...