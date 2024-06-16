3 FC men hurt in Chaman attack

QUETTA: Three Fron­tier Corps personnel were injured in an armed attack on their vehicle in the border town of Chaman on Saturday.

According to officials, the personnel were targeted while travelling in a private vehicle from the Roghani area of Chaman to the FC headquarters.

The armed men on motorcycles opened fire with automatic weapons as the vehicle carrying the six FC men passed throu­­gh the Roghani road area, injuring three personnel.

Police and FC personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured soldiers to Chaman District Hospital. Hospital officials said the three FC soldiers, identified as Naik Farooq, Sepoy Rehman Ullah, and Sepoy Tahir Zaman, sustained multiple bullet injuries.

The attackers escaped the site on motorbikes after firing. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the attackers.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2024