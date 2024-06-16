Today's Paper | June 16, 2024

3 FC men hurt in Chaman attack

A Correspondent Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 07:02am

QUETTA: Three Fron­tier Corps personnel were injured in an armed attack on their vehicle in the border town of Chaman on Saturday.

According to officials, the personnel were targeted while travelling in a private vehicle from the Roghani area of Chaman to the FC headquarters.

The armed men on motorcycles opened fire with automatic weapons as the vehicle carrying the six FC men passed throu­­gh the Roghani road area, injuring three personnel.

Police and FC personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured soldiers to Chaman District Hospital. Hospital officials said the three FC soldiers, identified as Naik Farooq, Sepoy Rehman Ullah, and Sepoy Tahir Zaman, sustained multiple bullet injuries.

The attackers escaped the site on motorbikes after firing. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the attackers.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the deluge
Updated 16 Jun, 2024

After the deluge

There was a lack of mental fortitude in the loss against India while against US, the team lost all control and displayed a lack of cohesion and synergy.
Fugue state
16 Jun, 2024

Fugue state

WITH its founder in jail these days, it seems nearly impossible to figure out what the PTI actually wants. On one...
Sindh budget
16 Jun, 2024

Sindh budget

SINDH’S Rs3.06tr budget for the upcoming financial year is a combination of populist interventions, attempts to...
Slow start
Updated 15 Jun, 2024

Slow start

Despite high attendance, the NA managed to pass only a single money bill during this period.
Sindh lawlessness
Updated 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh lawlessness

A recently released report describes the law and order situation in Karachi as “worryingly poor”.
Punjab budget
15 Jun, 2024

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S budget for 2024-25 provides much fodder to those who believe that the increased provincial share from the...