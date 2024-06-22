Combatting terrorism requires whole-of-govt approach, not one institution’s job: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday urged that combatting terrorism in the country was not solely one institution’s job and required a whole-of-government approach.

The remarks were made while the prime minister was addressing an apex committee meeting for the National Action Plan (NAP).

The 20-point NAP for countering terrorism and extremism had been chalked out by the National Counter Terrorism Authority in consultation with stakeholders and approved on December 24, 2014, by Parliament. The decision came following a deadly terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

Addressing the apex committee meeting today at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Shehbaz said the issue of terrorism had intensely surrounded Pakistan for the last 2.5 decades and was a very complicated matter involving crime, drugs, smuggling, extremism and religious terrorism.

He said the rule of law and stability were important for growth and development in the country, adding that establishing the state’s writ was his and the committee members’ collective responsibility.

“A soft state can never gain the trust of investors,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that a strong and healthy economy could not be envisioned in an unstable state gripped by terrorism.

“The responsibility of the fight against terrorism is the collective duty and the primary obligation of all state institutions. It’s not about you and me, it’s about us, we have to trample it together.”

He said some provinces had made great progress regarding the issue.

“[However], it is my belief that we have all too easily left this matter to our armed forces … and the provinces and governments are completely absolved from this [responsibility].

“This is that dangerous practice that has become a custom in the past years that this is the army’s job and its officers have to do this,” the prime minister said.

The premier said that undoubtedly the various provincial police forces, citizenry and politicians had given sacrifices in the fight but on the whole, “the prevailing display of our action that has come out is that the army has to do this [fight against terrorism] and it is their matter to deal with.”

PM Shehbaz said this was not the way and would not eliminate terrorism from the country, adding that the provinces had the responsibility for the Counter Terrorism Departments.

“We can not even hope for strong stability without a complete system or a whole-of-the-government approach. This does not only refer to all agencies and ministries but the federal and provincial governments and all institutions.”

The premier hoped that the provinces would fully play their role in combatting terrorism.

He said the political and religious leadership needed to be mentally clear in the fight against terrorism that this battle was “our own for our survival and we are not fighting someone else’s battle”.

The premier said the issue needed to be acknowledged above and beyond any political conflicts and needed to be acted upon with consensus and mutual consultation.

“We will have to take responsibility for this. To leave it to just one state institution will be a great mistake.”

The prime minister said the fight would also require other measures beyond the kinetic such as public awareness, dialogue, countering narratives and strengthening law enforcement agencies.