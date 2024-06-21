Today's Paper | June 21, 2024

Remand of six suspects in Sanghar camel mutilation case extended

Our Correspondent Published June 21, 2024 Updated June 21, 2024 08:19am

NAWABSHAH: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the remand of six suspects allegedly involved in mutilating a camel’s leg near Mund Jamrao in Sanghar district on June 15 for two more days.

The suspects were produced before the judge after completion of the earlier four-day remand in police custody, with police requesting an extension which judicial magistrate Habibullah Siyal allowed.

Investigation officer, Loung Khan Shar, told reporters that police were investigating the case thoroughly. They had found two axes in the possession of the suspects, he said. He informed the court that two of the suspects had already confessed to the crime but they could not find any evidence against the landlord, Ghulam Rasool Shar.

Investigating officer fails to find any evidence against landlord

The incident took place on June 15, when a landlord allegedly mutilated the camel’s right leg as “punishment” for foraging into his farmland for fodder. When police contacted the owner of the mutilated camel, Soomar Behan, he refused to identify the culprit and press charges against him, said police officials.

Hence police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against six unknown persons under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), they said.

When police tried to arrest the six suspects in the Rantoo Bridge area near Sanghar on Saturday, they resisted being taken into custody and attacked them, according to a second FIR filed by police.

The six suspects were identified as Rustam Shar, Abid Shar, Jaffar Jatt, Abdul Shakoor Shar, Gul Baig Lashari and Darya Khan Shar.

Police officials said the FIR was lodged under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the PPC.

The eight-month-old female camel was later transported to the Comprehensive Disaster Management Services animal shelter in Malir, Karachi, where her new caretakers named her Cammie. Efforts were underway to arrange a prosthetic leg for the brutalised animal, said sources.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

KP’s ‘power struggle’
21 Jun, 2024

KP’s ‘power struggle’

AN ongoing dispute between Peshawar and Islamabad over loadshedding in KP has flared up once again, with the...
Journalist’s murder
21 Jun, 2024

Journalist’s murder

ANOTHER name has been added to the list of journalists murdered in Pakistan. On Tuesday, Khalil Jibran’s vehicle...
A leaner government?
21 Jun, 2024

A leaner government?

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reiterated his government’s ‘commitment’ to shutting down ministries...
Kindness needed
Updated 20 Jun, 2024

Kindness needed

This year’s World Refugee Day theme — solidarity with refugees — includes keeping our borders accessible and addressing the hurdles they face.
Fitch’s budget note
20 Jun, 2024

Fitch’s budget note

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic crisis is multifaceted. At one end, the government must pursue stabilisation policies...
Cruelty to animals
20 Jun, 2024

Cruelty to animals

TWO recent incidents illustrate the immense cruelty many in this country subject voiceless animals to. In the first...