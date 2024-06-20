Today's Paper | June 20, 2024

Indian financial watchdog imposes $2.25m penalty on crypto exchange Binance

Reuters Published June 20, 2024 Updated June 20, 2024 02:29pm

India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has imposed a fine of $2.25 million on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, for operating in the country in violation of local anti-money laundering regulations.

India requires virtual digital asset service providers like crypto exchanges to be registered with the FIU as a reporting entity and comply with its anti-money laundering rules.

Binance did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In May, Binance had registered with the FIU as the exchange sought to resume operations in the country after the watchdog issued show-cause notices to nine offshore exchanges operating in violation of local rules.

The watchdog had also asked the ministry of electronics and information technology to block online access to the exchanges.

Crypto exchange KuCoin had registered with FIU in March but faced a smaller penalty amount of 3.45m Indian rupees.

Canada’s anti-money laundering agency had also imposed a fine of $4.38m on Binance in May for violation of anti-money laundering rules.

Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive of Binance, was sentenced to four months in prison in May by US District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle after pleading guilty to violating the country’s laws against money laundering.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kindness needed
Updated 20 Jun, 2024

Kindness needed

This year’s World Refugee Day theme — solidarity with refugees — includes keeping our borders accessible and addressing the hurdles they face.
Fitch’s budget note
20 Jun, 2024

Fitch’s budget note

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic crisis is multifaceted. At one end, the government must pursue stabilisation policies...
Cruelty to animals
20 Jun, 2024

Cruelty to animals

TWO recent incidents illustrate the immense cruelty many in this country subject voiceless animals to. In the first...
Price bombs
Updated 18 Jun, 2024

Price bombs

It just wants to take the easy route and enjoy the ride for however long it is in power.
Palestine’s plight
Updated 17 Jun, 2024

Palestine’s plight

While the faithful across the world are celebrating with their families, thousands of Palestinian children have either been orphaned, or themselves been killed by the Israeli aggressors.
Profiting off denied visas
Updated 19 Jun, 2024

Profiting off denied visas

The staggering rejection rates underscore systemic biases in the largely non-transparent visa approval process.