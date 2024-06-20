Today's Paper | June 20, 2024

Temperature likely to drop till June 22

Aamir Yasin Published June 20, 2024 Updated June 20, 2024 07:21am

RAWALPINDI: As Pakistan continues to face sizzling heat, weather experts have expected that western winds and rains in upper parts of the country will bring down the temperature by a few notches till June 22.

“The country is facing a transition period of weather pattern…we do not call it pre-monsoon rains as rains are expected due to the winds coming from the west. The pre-monsoon rains will likely start from July 1,” said a Met Department official.

The monsoon season will run from July 15 to Sept 15 across Pakistan.

He said intermittent rains were expected in the upper parts of the country. “Weather will remain warm in the afternoon, but cool breeze and rain are expected in the evening or night till June 22,” he elaborated.

The official said that moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating upper or central parts of the country, adding that a shallow westerly wave is also present over those regions.

He said that windstorm/thunderstorm coupled with rain is expected at isolated places in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab.

Windstorm/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in lower KP, northeast Balochistan and central/south Punjab during evening or night, while a hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country, he added.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kindness needed
20 Jun, 2024

Kindness needed

TODAY, on World Refugee Day, we pause to reflect on the many challenges faced by refugees across the globe. From...
Fitch’s budget note
20 Jun, 2024

Fitch’s budget note

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic crisis is multifaceted. At one end, the government must pursue stabilisation policies...
Cruelty to animals
20 Jun, 2024

Cruelty to animals

TWO recent incidents illustrate the immense cruelty many in this country subject voiceless animals to. In the first...
Price bombs
Updated 18 Jun, 2024

Price bombs

It just wants to take the easy route and enjoy the ride for however long it is in power.
Palestine’s plight
Updated 17 Jun, 2024

Palestine’s plight

While the faithful across the world are celebrating with their families, thousands of Palestinian children have either been orphaned, or themselves been killed by the Israeli aggressors.
Profiting off denied visas
Updated 19 Jun, 2024

Profiting off denied visas

The staggering rejection rates underscore systemic biases in the largely non-transparent visa approval process.