Temperature likely to drop till June 22

RAWALPINDI: As Pakistan continues to face sizzling heat, weather experts have expected that western winds and rains in upper parts of the country will bring down the temperature by a few notches till June 22.

“The country is facing a transition period of weather pattern…we do not call it pre-monsoon rains as rains are expected due to the winds coming from the west. The pre-monsoon rains will likely start from July 1,” said a Met Department official.

The monsoon season will run from July 15 to Sept 15 across Pakistan.

He said intermittent rains were expected in the upper parts of the country. “Weather will remain warm in the afternoon, but cool breeze and rain are expected in the evening or night till June 22,” he elaborated.

The official said that moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating upper or central parts of the country, adding that a shallow westerly wave is also present over those regions.

He said that windstorm/thunderstorm coupled with rain is expected at isolated places in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab.

Windstorm/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in lower KP, northeast Balochistan and central/south Punjab during evening or night, while a hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country, he added.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2024