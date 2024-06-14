Today's Paper | June 14, 2024

T20 World Cup: Waterlogged outfield delays start to US, Ireland match

AFP Published June 14, 2024 Updated June 14, 2024 08:57pm
Match officials inspect the field before the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, US on June 14. — AFP
Match officials inspect the field before the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, US on June 14. — AFP

The start of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between the United States and Ireland was delayed by two hours as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield.

South Florida has suffered heavy rain and flooding and the game on Tuesday at Lauderhill between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned.

There were heavy showers earlier on Friday morning and umpires will hold their third pitch inspection at 12:30 local time — two hours after the scheduled start.

Should the Group A game be abandoned, the US would qualify for the Super Eights stage, along with group leader India, while Pakistan and Ireland would be eliminated with Canada.

T20 World Cup 2024
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget and politics
Updated 14 Jun, 2024

Budget and politics

PML-N, scared of taking bold steps lest it loses whatever little public support it has, has left its traditional support — traders — virtually untouched.
New talks?
14 Jun, 2024

New talks?

WILL this prove another false start, or may we expect a more sincere effort this time? Reference is made to the...
A non-starter
14 Jun, 2024

A non-starter

WHILE the UN Security Council had earlier this week adopted a US-backed resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza...
Budget for stabilisation
Updated 13 Jun, 2024

Budget for stabilisation

The proposed steps lack any “disruptive policy changes", especially to "right-size" the govt, and doubts remain on authorities' ability to enforce new measures.
State of the economy
13 Jun, 2024

State of the economy

THE current fiscal year is but another year lost. Going by the new Pakistan Economic Survey, which maps the state of...
Unyielding onslaught
Updated 13 Jun, 2024

Unyielding onslaught

SEVEN soldiers paid the ultimate price in Lakki Marwat on Sunday when their vehicle was blown up in an IED attack,...